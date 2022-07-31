Needham & Company LLC Trims Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Target Price to $52.00

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Tenable from $58.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Tenable in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Tenable from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Tenable from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Tenable from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Tenable presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.57.

Tenable Stock Performance

TENB stock opened at $38.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.64 and a beta of 1.52. Tenable has a 12-month low of $36.67 and a 12-month high of $63.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.89.

Insider Activity at Tenable

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenable

In related news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total transaction of $67,265.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 43,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,920,630. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total transaction of $67,265.90. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 43,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,920,630. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total value of $66,752.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,672,027.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 97,832 shares of company stock valued at $4,674,217 over the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Tenable in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tenable in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Tenable by 1,220.3% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Tenable in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Tenable in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. 83.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

