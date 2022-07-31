NerveNetwork Market Cap Reaches $4.16 Million (NVT)

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. One NerveNetwork coin can currently be bought for $0.0150 or 0.00000063 BTC on exchanges. NerveNetwork has a total market capitalization of $4.16 million and $155,091.00 worth of NerveNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, NerveNetwork has traded down 58.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00004924 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00007502 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000773 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000030 BTC.

BitCanna (BCNA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000067 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000378 BTC.

ASYAGRO (ASY) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000293 BTC.

ZYX (ZYX) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000083 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NerveNetwork Coin Profile

NerveNetwork (NVT) is a PoC (Proof of Credit) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. NerveNetwork’s total supply is 1,122,857,486 coins and its circulating supply is 276,983,684 coins. The official message board for NerveNetwork is medium.com/@NerveNetwork. NerveNetwork’s official Twitter account is @nerve_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. NerveNetwork’s official website is nerve.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nerve was launched on July the 10th and is a decentralized digital asset service network based on the NULS micro-services framework, which uses the NULS ChainBox to develop a blockchain cross-chain interaction protocol. The aim is to break the isolated blockchain value and establish a cross-chain asset exchange network to provide all the necessary underlying support for the Defi application ecosystem. For independent public chains such as BTC, ETH, BNB, Nerve defines a set of interface protocols that can easily implement the interaction of various blockchains. Nerve's consensus algorithm is implemented based on the POC (proof of credit) algorithm of NULS (POCBFT). “

