New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,647,688 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,238 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.16% of HP worth $59,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of HP by 321.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,993 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of HP by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 10,438 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of HP by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 875,676 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $32,986,000 after buying an additional 23,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of HP by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 627,640 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $23,944,000 after buying an additional 53,763 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HPQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of HP from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of HP from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.69.

HP Price Performance

HPQ opened at $33.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.01. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.11 and a 1 year high of $41.47. The stock has a market cap of $34.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. HP had a net margin of 9.61% and a negative return on equity of 188.59%. The firm had revenue of $16.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

HP Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.99%.

Insider Activity at HP

In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $179,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,146,175.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $1,110,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,007,834.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $179,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,175.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,719 shares of company stock worth $1,844,410 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

