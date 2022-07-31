New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $49.76 Million Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 396,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 163,770 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Copart were worth $49,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,602,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 17,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,638,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 953 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.72, for a total value of $1,157,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.72, for a total value of $1,157,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total transaction of $8,862,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

CPRT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Copart to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Copart to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Copart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $128.10 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.21 and a 52-week high of $161.12. The company has a market capitalization of $30.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a current ratio of 5.47.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $939.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.41 million. Copart had a net margin of 32.15% and a return on equity of 26.69%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

