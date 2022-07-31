New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,833,960 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 153,584 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 0.9% of New York State Common Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Visa were worth $850,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of V. Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its stake in Visa by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 82,676 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $18,335,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its stake in Visa by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 6,088 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Visa Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE V opened at $212.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $403.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.91 and a 1-year high of $248.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $204.91 and its 200 day moving average is $210.58.
In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total value of $1,893,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,268,167.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,560,740 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Visa from $262.00 to $242.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.19.
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
