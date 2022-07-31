Nexo Price Tops $0.73 on Major Exchanges (NEXO)

Nexo (NEXO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. One Nexo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.73 or 0.00003075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Nexo has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar. Nexo has a total market capitalization of $411.07 million and approximately $8.23 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23,869.58 or 0.99996515 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004191 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004674 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003995 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004189 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002142 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.28 or 0.00131042 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00033350 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004185 BTC.

About Nexo

NEXO is a coin. It was first traded on April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 coins. The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nexo is nexo.io. The official message board for Nexo is medium.com/nexo. Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nexo

According to CryptoCompare, “NEXO token is a utility token for the NEXO exchange. It is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. The NEXO platform allows users to lend and request loans backed by cryptocurrency. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nexo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

