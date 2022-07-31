NFT Reaches One Day Volume of $61,176.00 (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded 100% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. NFT has a market capitalization of $26.47 and approximately $61,176.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NFT has traded down 100% against the dollar. One NFT coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,726.21 or 1.00099319 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004217 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004708 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003994 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004217 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002157 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.96 or 0.00130603 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00033440 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004209 BTC.

NFT Coin Profile

NFT is a coin. It launched on August 17th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 coins. NFT’s official Twitter account is @NFT_Protocol. NFT’s official message board is medium.com/@goblockparty. The official website for NFT is www.blockparty.co.

Buying and Selling NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

