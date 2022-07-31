Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.81-$1.91 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.60 billion-$3.64 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.61 billion.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut Nielsen from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.57.

NYSE:NLSN traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,463,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,512,999. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.02 and a 200-day moving average of $22.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Nielsen has a 52-week low of $16.02 and a 52-week high of $27.79.

Nielsen ( NYSE:NLSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.52 million. Nielsen had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 14.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nielsen will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Nielsen’s payout ratio is 17.52%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 16.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Nielsen by 40.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Nielsen by 8.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Nielsen by 1.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 69,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Nielsen by 13.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the period.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. The company provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, computer, mobile, CTV, digital, and listening platforms.

