NioCorp Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NIOBF) Short Interest Update

NioCorp Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NIOBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 366,600 shares, an increase of 72.0% from the June 30th total of 213,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 172,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

NioCorp Developments Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS NIOBF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.67. 52,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,122. NioCorp Developments has a 12 month low of $0.59 and a 12 month high of $1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.40 price objective on shares of NioCorp Developments in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.

About NioCorp Developments

NioCorp Developments Ltd. explores for and develops mineral deposits in North America. It owns and develops the Elk Creek niobium/scandium/titanium project located in Southeastern Nebraska. The company was formerly known as Quantum Rare Earth Developments Corp. and changed its name to NioCorp Developments Ltd.

