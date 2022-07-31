Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $283.06.

Several brokerages have commented on NSC. BMO Capital Markets restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $278.00 to $266.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “maintains” rating and set a $196.00 price target (down from $197.00) on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $241,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,284,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,138 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 15.4% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 55,883 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $15,939,000 after buying an additional 7,448 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,718,778 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,977,349,000 after buying an additional 1,148,493 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 40.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 197 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 44.1% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSC stock opened at $251.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $59.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $232.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.77. Norfolk Southern has a 52 week low of $217.00 and a 52 week high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.03%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

