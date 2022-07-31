NorthRock Partners LLC Raises Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 146.7% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fifth Third Bancorp

In related news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total transaction of $92,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,018.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.56.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $34.12 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $31.80 and a 1-year high of $50.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.33.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.11). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 29.09%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.25%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

