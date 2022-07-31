NorthRock Partners LLC Takes $263,000 Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Nucor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Nucor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in Nucor by 312.7% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NUE shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group set a $120.00 target price on Nucor in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Argus raised their price objective on Nucor from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Nucor from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.18.

Nucor Stock Up 4.1 %

Nucor stock opened at $135.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $88.50 and a 12 month high of $187.90. The firm has a market cap of $36.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.88.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.91 by $0.76. Nucor had a return on equity of 57.78% and a net margin of 21.03%. The company had revenue of $11.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.04 earnings per share. Nucor’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 30.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 6.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total transaction of $416,233.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at $7,829,508.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $5,491,764.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,809 shares in the company, valued at $15,293,451.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total value of $416,233.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at $7,829,508.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nucor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Featured Articles

