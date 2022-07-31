Nuco.cloud (NCDT) Price Tops $0.0213 on Top Exchanges

Nuco.cloud (NCDT) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. Nuco.cloud has a total market capitalization of $533,484.73 and $40,292.00 worth of Nuco.cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nuco.cloud coin can currently be bought for about $0.0213 or 0.00000091 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Nuco.cloud has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004265 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $144.25 or 0.00615013 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001643 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002233 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00016488 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00037832 BTC.
Nuco.cloud Coin Profile
Nuco.cloud’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,000,000 coins. The official message board for Nuco.cloud is nuco.cloud/news. Nuco.cloud’s official Twitter account is @CloudNuco. The official website for Nuco.cloud is nuco.cloud.
Nuco.cloud Coin Trading
