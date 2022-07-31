Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 62.5% from the June 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE JLS traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.96. 5,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,910. Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $16.09 and a 1 year high of $21.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.71 and a 200 day moving average of $17.90.

Get Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.083 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund

About Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 18,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 3,498 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 3,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued mortgage-backed securities consisting primarily of non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities with a favorable total return potential.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.