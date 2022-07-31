NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, a decline of 35.2% from the June 30th total of 35,800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NuZee

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NuZee stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 50,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.28% of NuZee as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

NuZee Stock Performance

Shares of NUZE stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.22. 2,370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,232. The company has a market cap of $23.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of -1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.77. NuZee has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $7.60.

About NuZee

NuZee ( NASDAQ:NUZE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter. NuZee had a negative net margin of 461.63% and a negative return on equity of 102.88%.

NuZee, Inc, a specialty coffee company, engages in the manufacture, packing, and sale of single serve coffee and tea bag-style coffee for coffee roasters and suppliers in North America and South Korea. The company provides its products under Coffee Blenders, Twin Peaks, and Pine Ranch brands. It serves retail and grocery customers, office, and hospitality sectors.

