Observer Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $683,685.00 (OBSR)

Observer (OBSR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 31st. Observer has a total market cap of $11.04 million and approximately $683,685.00 worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Observer has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar. One Observer coin can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23,372.07 or 0.99984382 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004285 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004716 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003993 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004276 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002188 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.48 or 0.00130413 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00033069 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004270 BTC.

Observer Profile

Observer is a coin. It was first traded on October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 14,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,587,080,871 coins. The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR. The official website for Observer is www.obsr.org. Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1.

Buying and Selling Observer

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Observer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Observer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Observer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

