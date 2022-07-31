Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Short Interest Down 37.1% in July

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,300 shares, a drop of 37.1% from the June 30th total of 137,200 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 47,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of ODC stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,549. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.73. The company has a market capitalization of $216.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 251.17 and a beta of 0.33. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $22.80 and a fifty-two week high of $37.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Oil-Dri Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Oil-Dri Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 900.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oil-Dri Co. of America

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Oil-Dri Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 18th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ODC. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 120.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,044 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.57% of the company’s stock.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Company Profile

Oil-Dri Corporation of America, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group; and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products that serve as chemical carriers, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, and Flo-Fre brand names.

