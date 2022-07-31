Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300,000 shares, a decline of 47.4% from the June 30th total of 4,370,000 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 753,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oil States International during the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Oil States International by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 157,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 23,127 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Oil States International by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 157,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 23,127 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Oil States International by 1,840.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Oil States International by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 713,103 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,543,000 after purchasing an additional 150,612 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Oil States International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OIS traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.10. 988,713 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 920,880. Oil States International has a 52-week low of $4.21 and a 52-week high of $9.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.10 and a 200-day moving average of $6.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.64 million, a P/E ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 3.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Oil States International ( NYSE:OIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Oil States International had a negative net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $181.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Oil States International will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Oil States International from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th.

About Oil States International

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

