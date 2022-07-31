Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the June 30th total of 500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Old Point Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OPOF remained flat at $23.98 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,468. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.32 million, a PE ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.94. Old Point Financial has a 12 month low of $20.50 and a 12 month high of $27.99.

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. Old Point Financial had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $13.15 million during the quarter.

Old Point Financial Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Old Point Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.62%.

In other Old Point Financial news, major shareholder Martin S. Friedman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $372,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 497,121 shares in the company, valued at $12,328,600.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 365 shares of company stock worth $9,320. 16.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Old Point Financial

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Point Financial in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Sonen Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Point Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $467,000. Western Standard LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Point Financial by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 47,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 7,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A grew its stake in Old Point Financial by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 200,212 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,061,000 after purchasing an additional 8,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.57% of the company’s stock.

About Old Point Financial

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

Further Reading

