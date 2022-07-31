Oppenheimer Cuts Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target to $155.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Oppenheimer to $155.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.41 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.24 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.45 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.80 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Alphabet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $147.29.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $116.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $154.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $101.88 and a twelve month high of $151.55.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $27.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 565 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 33 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,348.39, for a total value of $77,496.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 78 shares in the company, valued at $183,174.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,269 shares of company stock worth $12,792,226 over the last three months. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

