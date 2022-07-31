Oppenheimer Raises Centene (NYSE:CNC) Price Target to $110.00

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Oppenheimer to $110.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Centene’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.70 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.33 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.71 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CNC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $91.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Centene from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Centene from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Centene from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $98.33.

Centene Stock Up 0.7 %

CNC stock opened at $92.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.11. Centene has a one year low of $59.67 and a one year high of $94.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.67.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.18. Centene had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $35.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Centene will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

Centene announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 17th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Centene

In related news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $264,033.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,981,172.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $264,033.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,981,172.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 10,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.03, for a total transaction of $858,786.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,171.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,517,060 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its position in Centene by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 62,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,255,000 after purchasing an additional 5,489 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co bought a new position in Centene in the 2nd quarter worth about $415,000. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Centene by 97.9% in the 2nd quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Centene by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Centene by 314.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 71,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,128,000 after purchasing an additional 54,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

