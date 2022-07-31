ORAO Network (ORAO) 24 Hour Volume Tops $18,152.00

ORAO Network (ORAO) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. One ORAO Network coin can now be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ORAO Network has a market cap of $153,829.96 and approximately $18,152.00 worth of ORAO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ORAO Network has traded down 16.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004207 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.35 or 0.00619766 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00015726 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00036599 BTC.

About ORAO Network

ORAO Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,397,668 coins. ORAO Network’s official Twitter account is @OraoNetwork.

ORAO Network Coin Trading

