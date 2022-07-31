Oxygen Trading Up 2.4% Over Last 7 Days (OXY)

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 31st. One Oxygen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0579 or 0.00000247 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Oxygen has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar. Oxygen has a market cap of $2.07 million and $242,387.00 worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00005785 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002245 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000032 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000067 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Theoscoin (THS) traded 30.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Oxygen Coin Profile

OXY is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 9,999,999,998 coins and its circulating supply is 35,770,778 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol.

Oxygen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using U.S. dollars.

