PancakeSwap Price Up 18.1% Over Last Week (CAKE)

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 31st. In the last week, PancakeSwap has traded 18.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. PancakeSwap has a market capitalization of $583.19 million and $94.57 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PancakeSwap coin can now be purchased for $3.98 or 0.00017021 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PancakeSwap Profile

PancakeSwap (CRYPTO:CAKE) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 318,882,435 coins and its circulating supply is 146,572,984 coins. PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PancakeSwap is pancakeswap.finance. The official message board for PancakeSwap is medium.com/@pancakeswap.

PancakeSwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PancakeSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PancakeSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

