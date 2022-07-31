Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Announces Earnings Results

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $1.89, reports. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 39.75%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion.

Patrick Industries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PATK traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $60.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,447. Patrick Industries has a 12-month low of $49.79 and a 12-month high of $88.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.03 and a 200-day moving average of $62.18.

Patrick Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at Patrick Industries

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PATK. StockNews.com lowered shares of Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Patrick Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Patrick Industries in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.25.

In other Patrick Industries news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.68, for a total value of $333,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 215,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,370,673.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.68, for a total transaction of $333,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 215,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,370,673.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 3,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $201,819.12. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 212,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,815,406.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,103 shares of company stock valued at $1,556,669 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Patrick Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Patrick Industries by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,691 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Patrick Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,596,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Patrick Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,649,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Patrick Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $714,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Patrick Industries by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,607 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum product; fiberglass and plastic components; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; dash panels; and other products.

See Also

