PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Given New $145.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Berenberg Bank from $190.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a maintains rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $140.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of PayPal from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $127.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $143.16.

PayPal Trading Up 0.8 %

PYPL opened at $86.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $100.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.44. PayPal has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $296.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other PayPal news, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,360.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other PayPal news, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,360.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PayPal

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,611 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of PayPal by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 7,151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 690 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

