Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Price Target Lowered to $65.00 at Cowen

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Cowen from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Pentair from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Pentair from $89.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays raised Pentair from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Pentair in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Pentair from $57.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.92.

Pentair Stock Performance

PNR opened at $48.89 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.22. The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.11. Pentair has a 1 year low of $43.60 and a 1 year high of $80.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 13.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Research analysts expect that Pentair will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

Institutional Trading of Pentair

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Pentair by 131.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 190,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,714,000 after buying an additional 108,292 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 20.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Pentair by 23.2% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in Pentair by 9.4% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Pentair by 82.2% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 56,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 25,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

