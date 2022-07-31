PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) Short Interest Update

PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 347,100 shares, an increase of 78.1% from the June 30th total of 194,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 164,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on PTR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PetroChina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup raised PetroChina from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PetroChina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get PetroChina alerts:

PetroChina Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of PTR stock traded down $0.42 on Friday, reaching $46.66. The company had a trading volume of 251,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,374. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $85.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.95 and a 200-day moving average of $50.18. PetroChina has a 12 month low of $38.63 and a 12 month high of $57.87.

Institutional Trading of PetroChina

PetroChina ( NYSE:PTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $122.77 billion during the quarter. PetroChina had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 3.65%. On average, equities analysts forecast that PetroChina will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in PetroChina by 130.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in PetroChina by 853.8% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in PetroChina during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in PetroChina by 427.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,223 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Group Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PetroChina by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

About PetroChina

(Get Rating)

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PetroChina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetroChina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.