Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Holdings Decreased by Human Investing LLC

Human Investing LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,096 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up 0.5% of Human Investing LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $290,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 108.3% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays set a $52.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Insider Activity

Pfizer Trading Down 0.4 %

In other news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,732. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE opened at $50.51 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.94 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.25.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

