Philadelphia Trust Co. Buys Shares of 4,075 Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Philadelphia Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,075 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1,250.0% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 540 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 126.2% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Freeport-McMoRan

In other news, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total value of $321,768.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 134,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,273,856. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

NYSE:FCX opened at $31.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.15. The stock has a market cap of $45.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.08. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.80 and a 52 week high of $51.99.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 22.04%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FCX shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.20.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

