Philadelphia Trust Co. Has $669,000 Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Philadelphia Trust Co. lessened its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,750 shares during the quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in Corteva by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Corteva by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,315,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,206,000 after buying an additional 138,740 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Corteva by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 26,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 7,752 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Corteva by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 432,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,467,000 after buying an additional 5,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Corteva by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 25,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 5,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus raised their price target on Corteva from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Corteva from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Corteva from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their price target on Corteva from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.40.

Corteva Stock Up 1.0 %

CTVA stock opened at $57.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.87. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $64.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $41.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.73.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 23.83%.

Corteva Profile

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Articles

