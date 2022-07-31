Philadelphia Trust Co. Invests $225,000 in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Philadelphia Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,514 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 5.0% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,829 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital boosted its position in Walmart by 4.4% during the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 3,539 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 2.6% in the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,105 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,759,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 0.9% in the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 22,838 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 2.7% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 27,479 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,638.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,517,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,290,750.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,638,461. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $132.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $124.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday. Stephens reduced their price objective on Walmart to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Walmart from $139.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Walmart from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 price objective on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.33.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

