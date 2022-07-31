Philadelphia Trust Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Philadelphia Trust Co. increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,428 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 175,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,811,000 after buying an additional 68,084 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 20.7% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 8.9% in the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.6% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 57,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CL opened at $78.74 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $72.20 and a 12 month high of $85.61. The stock has a market cap of $65.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 296.77% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 77.69%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total value of $3,967,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,596,818.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total value of $785,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,619,300.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total value of $3,967,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,596,818.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,683 shares of company stock valued at $6,297,119. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.93.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

