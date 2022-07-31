Philadelphia Trust Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Philadelphia Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Novartis by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,871,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,933,000 after purchasing an additional 486,367 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Novartis by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,677,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,194,000 after purchasing an additional 292,854 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Novartis by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,205,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,871,000 after purchasing an additional 89,226 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Novartis by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,870,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Novartis by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,727,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,051,000 after purchasing an additional 420,333 shares in the last quarter. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 75 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 90 to CHF 94 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

Novartis Stock Performance

Novartis stock opened at $85.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $189.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $79.09 and a twelve month high of $95.17.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 44.31% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

Novartis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.