PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,300 shares, an increase of 78.2% from the June 30th total of 60,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 137,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE PMX traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,976. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a twelve month low of $8.58 and a twelve month high of $13.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.05.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PMX. UBS Group AG increased its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 82.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 570,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,915,000 after purchasing an additional 258,533 shares during the period. CALIFORNIA FIRST LEASING Corp acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the fourth quarter worth about $1,361,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 176.9% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 98,401 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 62,870 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the first quarter worth about $651,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 468.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,243 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 48,000 shares during the period.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

