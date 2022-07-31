PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,300 shares, an increase of 78.2% from the June 30th total of 60,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 137,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Trading Up 0.4 %
NYSE PMX traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,976. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a twelve month low of $8.58 and a twelve month high of $13.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.05.
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (PMX)
- Procter’s Earnings Start To Show Weakness In Q4
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/25 – 7/29
- The One Question You Have to Ask Before Investing in INTC Stock
- Home Depot: A Beautiful Boring Stock to Navigate a Bear Market
- Could CRISPR Therapeutics be a Moonshot Hiding in Plain Sight?
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.