Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Grows Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 45.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,426 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,932 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $2,182,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 45,996 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,471,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Note Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 12,430 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,183,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research firms recently weighed in on META. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.70.
META stock opened at $159.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $430.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.40. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.25 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $173.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.06.
Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.61 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.
Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.
