Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Has $2.55 Million Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PNC. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $541,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,358,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 183,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,883,000 after purchasing an additional 4,788 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,032,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 1.9 %

PNC opened at $165.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $162.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $68.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.24. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.39 and a twelve month high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.31. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 46.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total transaction of $214,393.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,984,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Robert A. Niblock purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $167.07 per share, for a total transaction of $334,140.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,945.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total transaction of $214,393.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,984,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on PNC shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $250.00 to $222.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $168.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.63.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

