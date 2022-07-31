Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Has $3.21 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 1,518.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,768 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $3,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $528,021,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $196,373,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,470,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,017,072,000 after purchasing an additional 650,759 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,302,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $381,595,000 after purchasing an additional 206,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,782,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $522,213,000 after purchasing an additional 137,399 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWO opened at $229.61 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $192.88 and a 12 month high of $329.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.67.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

