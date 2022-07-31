Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Has $5.12 Million Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 183.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,254 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,385 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Zhang Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 345 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,895 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 3,126 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 10,414 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 137,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 137,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Starbucks Stock Up 0.1 %

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on Starbucks from $108.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Starbucks from $122.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Starbucks from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.76.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $84.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.52. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $122.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.93.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.55%.

About Starbucks

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.