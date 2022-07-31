Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Increases Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LYB. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,550,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,048,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,476,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,770 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. 69.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total value of $3,758,647.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,394,555.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $294,201.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,308.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total transaction of $3,758,647.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,612 shares in the company, valued at $4,394,555.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Up 0.6 %

LYB opened at $89.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $29.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.32. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $82.14 and a twelve month high of $117.22.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.91 by $0.28. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 54.14%. The business had revenue of $14.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.42 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a $5.20 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 27.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LYB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.12.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Further Reading

