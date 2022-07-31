Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Increases Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $596,000. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 272,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,663,000 after purchasing an additional 6,336 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 40,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $69.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.77. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $60.53 and a twelve month high of $83.73.

