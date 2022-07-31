Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) Short Interest Update

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,200 shares, a decrease of 47.4% from the June 30th total of 114,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Pioneer High Income Fund Stock Up 1.1 %
Pioneer High Income Fund stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.19. 148,274 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,411. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.12 and a 200 day moving average of $7.79. Pioneer High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $6.81 and a 12-month high of $11.22.
Pioneer High Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.43%.
Institutional Trading of Pioneer High Income Fund
About Pioneer High Income Fund
Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pioneer High Income Fund (PHT)
- Procter’s Earnings Start To Show Weakness In Q4
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/25 – 7/29
- The One Question You Have to Ask Before Investing in INTC Stock
- Home Depot: A Beautiful Boring Stock to Navigate a Bear Market
- Could CRISPR Therapeutics be a Moonshot Hiding in Plain Sight?
Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.