Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Jul 31st, 2022

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHTGet Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,200 shares, a decrease of 47.4% from the June 30th total of 114,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Pioneer High Income Fund Stock Up 1.1 %

Pioneer High Income Fund stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.19. 148,274 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,411. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.12 and a 200 day moving average of $7.79. Pioneer High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $6.81 and a 12-month high of $11.22.

Pioneer High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.43%.

Institutional Trading of Pioneer High Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHT. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,016 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $175,000.

About Pioneer High Income Fund

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.

