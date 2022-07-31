Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) Short Interest Update

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,200 shares, a decrease of 47.4% from the June 30th total of 114,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Pioneer High Income Fund Stock Up 1.1 %

Pioneer High Income Fund stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.19. 148,274 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,411. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.12 and a 200 day moving average of $7.79. Pioneer High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $6.81 and a 12-month high of $11.22.

Pioneer High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.43%.

Institutional Trading of Pioneer High Income Fund

About Pioneer High Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHT. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,016 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $175,000.

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.

