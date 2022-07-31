PlayFuel Price Hits $0.0009 on Top Exchanges (PLF)

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. One PlayFuel coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PlayFuel has a total market cap of $461,684.04 and $211.00 worth of PlayFuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PlayFuel has traded 42.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PlayFuel alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,862.31 or 1.00092535 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004188 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004698 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003991 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004194 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002145 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.14 or 0.00130627 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00033280 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004187 BTC.

PlayFuel Coin Profile

PlayFuel (CRYPTO:PLF) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2019. PlayFuel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official message board for PlayFuel is news.playfuel.io. PlayFuel’s official website is playfuel.io. PlayFuel’s official Twitter account is @play_fuel and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PlayFuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayFuel provides a platform for gamers and developers to earn through playing, developing and selling in-game items. It brings the power of blockchain technology to the gaming world. PlayFuel is doing this by creating a platform that allows developers to earn funding by integrating PlayFuel into their games and allow players to mine PLF — crypto-tokens just by playing. Players can use these tokens to buy games, redeem exclusive goodies or even exchange the tokens into real money. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayFuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayFuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlayFuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PlayFuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlayFuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.