Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,570,000 shares, a growth of 57.7% from the June 30th total of 1,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 7.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $27.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $35.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.71.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Pliant Therapeutics news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $337,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,273 shares in the company, valued at $1,333,642.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,768,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $337,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,273 shares in the company, valued at $1,333,642.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pliant Therapeutics
Pliant Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PLRX traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.37. 776,144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 943,852. Pliant Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $24.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.17. The company has a market cap of $628.26 million, a P/E ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 0.16.
Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 million. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.97% and a negative net margin of 1,542.15%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pliant Therapeutics will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Pliant Therapeutics Company Profile
Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.
Featured Articles
