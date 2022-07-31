Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,570,000 shares, a growth of 57.7% from the June 30th total of 1,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 7.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $27.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $35.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.71.

Get Pliant Therapeutics alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pliant Therapeutics news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $337,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,273 shares in the company, valued at $1,333,642.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,768,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $337,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,273 shares in the company, valued at $1,333,642.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pliant Therapeutics

Pliant Therapeutics Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 238,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 105,477 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 142,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 45,057 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 446,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 489,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after acquiring an additional 216,149 shares during the period. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PLRX traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.37. 776,144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 943,852. Pliant Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $24.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.17. The company has a market cap of $628.26 million, a P/E ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 0.16.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 million. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.97% and a negative net margin of 1,542.15%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pliant Therapeutics will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pliant Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pliant Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pliant Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.