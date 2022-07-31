PlotX Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $143,050.00 (PLOT)

PlotX (PLOT) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. One PlotX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0289 or 0.00000124 BTC on popular exchanges. PlotX has a market cap of $1.92 million and approximately $143,050.00 worth of PlotX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PlotX has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,372.04 or 0.99956893 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004726 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003991 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004275 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002187 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.49 or 0.00130404 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00033090 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004271 BTC.

PlotX Coin Profile

PlotX (CRYPTO:PLOT) is a coin. PlotX’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,318,562 coins. PlotX’s official website is plotx.io. The Reddit community for PlotX is https://reddit.com/r/PlotX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PlotX’s official Twitter account is @TryPlotX and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PlotX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PlotX is a non-custodial prediction protocol that enables users to earn rewards on high-yield prediction markets. PLOT is a non-refundable functional ERC-20 utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants on the PlotX prediction market protocol with various use-cases like placing predictions, staking and governance. More details on PLOT here. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlotX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlotX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlotX using one of the exchanges listed above.

