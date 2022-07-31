Polkadex (PDEX) Market Cap Achieves $12.29 Million

Polkadex (PDEX) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. Polkadex has a market capitalization of $12.29 million and approximately $336,000.00 worth of Polkadex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Polkadex has traded up 24.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Polkadex coin can now be purchased for about $1.65 or 0.00006924 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004204 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $144.22 or 0.00606087 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001647 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002235 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00015210 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00037978 BTC.
Polkadex Profile
Polkadex’s total supply is 7,460,000 coins. Polkadex’s official Twitter account is @polkadex.
Buying and Selling Polkadex
