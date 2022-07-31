Powerledger Market Cap Hits $120.65 Million (POWR)

Powerledger (POWR) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. Powerledger has a total market capitalization of $120.65 million and approximately $21.59 million worth of Powerledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Powerledger coin can currently be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00001065 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Powerledger has traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Powerledger alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,344.67 or 1.00002739 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004282 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004798 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004280 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003945 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002191 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.40 or 0.00130245 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00032674 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004272 BTC.

Powerledger Profile

Powerledger (CRYPTO:POWR) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 5th, 2017. Powerledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 coins and its circulating supply is 485,339,140 coins. The Reddit community for Powerledger is https://reddit.com/r/PowerLedger. Powerledger’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Powerledger Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Ledger is a decentralized energy exchange platform. It incorporates energy applications, such as a P2P energy trading application that allows businesses to host trading on the platform. This technology enables the sale of surplus renewable energy generated at residential and commercial developments (including multi-unit/multi-tenanted) connected to existing electricity distribution networks, or within micro-grids. POWR is an Ethereum-based token that fuels the Power Ledger Ecosystem. POWR tokens serve as access permission tokens, allowing the Application Hosts and their consumers to gain access to the P2P trading features and other Power Ledger applications. To synchronize the ecosystem globally and create cross-market electricity compatibility, a second token, Sparkz, is used in Power Ledger's ecosystem transactions. Applications Hosts may convert their POWR tokens to Sparks when the ecosystem has been accessed. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Powerledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Powerledger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Powerledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Powerledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Powerledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.