Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Buys 323 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,396 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. CapWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth about $2,949,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 495 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 31.8% in the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 2,478 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 31.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,011 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Netflix by 35.4% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 98,862 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,032,000 after purchasing an additional 25,874 shares during the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Down 0.5 %

NFLX stock opened at $224.90 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $288.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $100.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. Netflix’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Edward Jones cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on Netflix from $280.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $186.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $590.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $590.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $323.92.

Netflix Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.