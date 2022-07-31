Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Buys 35 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 604 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Broadcom by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,533,258 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,001,395,000 after purchasing an additional 542,398 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,809,021 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,518,636,000 after purchasing an additional 197,415 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Broadcom by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,895,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,257,382,000 after purchasing an additional 77,517 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,431,858 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,949,003,000 after purchasing an additional 624,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,403,800,000. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $535.48 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $518.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $562.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $462.66 and a one year high of $677.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.09.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $0.51. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.31%.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 26th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on AVGO shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom to $658.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $680.46.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

