Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Has $524,000 Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 51.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 5,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,136,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,406,000. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Constellation Brands from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands Trading Down 0.8 %

In other Constellation Brands news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 3,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total transaction of $961,898.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,758,692. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Robert Sands sold 1,427,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total value of $346,683,875.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 550,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,597,461.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 3,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total transaction of $961,898.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,758,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,614,918 shares of company stock valued at $392,160,616 in the last 90 days. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:STZ opened at $246.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.52 billion, a PE ratio of 37.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $241.02 and its 200 day moving average is $237.16. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.35 and a 12 month high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.15. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 14.05%.

Constellation Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.